John Wick Returns in First 'Parabellum' Trailer

Things are not looking good for John Wick.

The first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum picks up right after the events of 2017's John Wick: Chapter 2, which saw the hitman played by Keanu Reeves deemed excommunicado for killing on the premises of the Continental — the hotel for assassins — a cardinal sin. Now everyone wants Wick's head, which has a $14 million price tag on it.

Fortunately for the hitman, a person from his past named Sofia (Halle Berry) seems willing to help him in his fight for survival, and she has the fighting skills to do it.

Chapter 3 also stars Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Said Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, and Boban Marjanovic.

Chad Stahelski, who co-directed the first installment and helmed the second film solo, is behind the camera once again. Chapter 2 earned $171.5 million globally, while the first installment earned $88.7 million worldwide in 2014 and relaunched Reeves as an action star.

Lionsgate will open John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum on May 17.