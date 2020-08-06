'John Wick 5' in the Works, Lionsgate to Shoot Two Installments Back-to-Back

Studio CEO Jon Feltheimer also announced during an analyst call that the fourth and fifth installments would shoot back-to-back.

"We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year," Feltheimer announced.

The John Wick action franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves and is distributed by Lionsgate, has been a critical and box office smash, with the three movies generating over $579 million worldwide.

John Wick 4 was rescheduled for a Memorial Day weekend release on May 27, 2022, pushed back a year from a May 21, 2021 bow, following the theatrical and production shutdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when the John Wick films would begin their back-to-back production. Reeves is currently shooting Matrix 4 in Berlin, after production on the Warner Bros franchise film had to be halted due to COVID-19.