'John Wick 5' in the Works, Lionsgate to Shoot Two Installments Back-to-Back

by Etan Vlessing
Studio CEO Jon Feltheimer told analysts about the next two movies in the long-running franchise starring Keanu Reeves, with the first three movies generating over $579 million in worldwide box office.
'John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum'   |   Niko Tavernise
The John Wick universe continues to expand.

On Thursday, Lionsgate unveiled plans for its Keanu Reeves-starring franchise by confirming that a John Wick 5 is in the works.

Studio CEO Jon Feltheimer also announced during an analyst call that the fourth and fifth installments would shoot back-to-back.

"We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year," Feltheimer announced.

The John Wick action franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves and is distributed by Lionsgate, has been a critical and box office smash, with the three movies generating over $579 million worldwide.

John Wick 4 was rescheduled for a Memorial Day weekend release on May 27, 2022, pushed back a year from a May 21, 2021 bow, following the theatrical and production shutdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when the John Wick films would begin their back-to-back production. Reeves is currently shooting Matrix 4 in Berlin, after production on the Warner Bros franchise film had to be halted due to COVID-19. 

