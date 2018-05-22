'John Wick' Director, 'Colony' Creator Tackle Comic Book 'Analog' for Lionsgate (Exclusive)

Lionsgate comes out on top of a bidding war for the Image Comics comic.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski and Ryan Condal, the creator of USA’s alien invasion show Colony, are teaming up to adapt sci-fi comic Analog.

Lionsgate has won a bidding war to pick up the title, an Image Comic from writer Gerry Duggan and artist David O’Sullivan. Condal will write the script while Stahelski will direct. 87eleven, the production banner run by Stahelski and fellow action maestro David Leitch, will produce. Duggan will share a story by credit with Condal.

The package hit studios over the weekend, generating multiple offers. In the end, Lionsgate, which is behind the Wick movies, flexed its might, wanting to keep Stahelski in is fold.

Analog is set in the near-future where the security of the Internet has been rendered useless thanks to an event referred to as the Great Doxxing. Out of those ashes, people turn to so-called Ledger Men, agents who carry sensitive secrets the old-fashioned way – with a briefcase handcuffed to one arm, and a gun held in the other.

The first issue of the comic was released in April. Duggan is a former employee of L.A. comics shop Golden Apple that leapfrogged into writing comics. Among his credits was being the longtime co-scribe for Marvel Comics’ Deadpool titles, which landed him a reference in Deadpool 2. Duggan is repped by Grandview and Katz Goldman.

Condal worked on the script for Rampage, the recent Dwayne Johnson monster movie. He co-created Colony with Carlton Cuse and the USA show began its third season earlier this month. The writer is currently developing a Conan the Barbarian series for Amazon. He is repped by WME and Grandview.

Stahelski, a stuntman-turned-second unit director, made his helming debut directing with partner David Leitch on 2014’s John Wick. He is currently shooting John Wick: Chapter 3. He and Condal first worked together developing a remake of Highlander for Lionsgate. He is repped by WME and Gang Tyre.