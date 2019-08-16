HEAT VISION

'John Wick' Director Chad Stahelski to Oversee New Action Scenes for 'Birds of Prey' (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
Stahelski is taking an uncredited role to design and work on additional action scenes for the Margot Robbie headliner.
John Wick director Chad Stahelski is coming in to help the Birds of Prey kick some more butt.

The filmmaker, who cut his teeth in the action world, has been brought in to oversee second unit photography for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Warner Bros.' Margot Robbie-starring adventure movie based on DC Comics characters.

The movie is heading into additional photography as it works its way through post-production ahead of a February 2020 release. Cathy Yan is making her big studio debut as director with the high-profile entry and will work with Stahelski on the new shoots in the action realm, many times known as second unit. Stahelski, taking an uncredited role, will tackle and design new action scenes for the movie. In some ways, this is Stahelski doubling down on the movie as his company, stunt firm 87 Eleven, has been working on the movie since production began.

Prey sees Robbie reprising her role as DC antiheroine Harley Quinn, with the character gathering up other female heroes such as Black Canary and the Huntress to take on a crime lord by the name of Black Mask. Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor also star.

Stahelski began his career in the stunt world, acting as Keanu Reeves’ double in The Matrix and later coordinating stunt work in a slew of movies. His second unit work ranges from Ninja Assassin and The Hunger Games to Escape Plan and Captain America: Civil War.

It’s his work on the Wick franchise that has established him as one of the premiere filmmakers currently in the action field. John Wick 3 – Parabellum, released May 17, was the latest entry, which grossed $320.7 million worldwide.  

Stahelski, who frequently works with action partner David Leitch, is repped by WME.

