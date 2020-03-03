'John Wick' Director and 'Quiet Place' Producers Developing Paramount Car Movie
John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski and A Quiet Place producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are revving up for a new action movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
The three filmmakers are in deep development on a film for Paramount that would take inspiration from car movies. The script will come from Andre Nemec and Josh Appelbaum, who penned the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies that Form and Fuller produced with Michael Bay. It is expected Stahelski would direct if the untitled project comes to fruition.
Heat Vision breakdown
Stahelski is known for co-creating the John Wick franchise with David Leitch, and most recently directed John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Stahelski will produce via his 87eleven Entertainment banner, with Form and Fuller producing via Fully Formed Entertainment. Nemec and Applebaum will produce via Midnight Banner, and Jason Spitz of 87eleven will executive produce.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
