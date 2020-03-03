HEAT VISION

'John Wick' Director and 'Quiet Place' Producers Developing Paramount Car Movie

by Aaron Couch
The script will come from 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' scribes Andre Nemec and Josh Appelbaum.
Chad Stahelski   |   Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Carl F. Bucherer
The script will come from 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' scribes Andre Nemec and Josh Appelbaum.

John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski and A Quiet Place producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are revving up for a new action movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The three filmmakers are in deep development on a film for Paramount that would take inspiration from car movies. The script will come from Andre Nemec and Josh Appelbaum, who penned the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies that Form and Fuller produced with Michael Bay. It is expected Stahelski would direct if the untitled project comes to fruition.

Heat Vision breakdown

Stahelski is known for co-creating the John Wick franchise with David Leitch, and most recently directed John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Stahelski will produce via his 87eleven Entertainment banner, with Form and Fuller producing via Fully Formed Entertainment. Nemec and Applebaum will produce via Midnight Banner, and Jason Spitz of 87eleven will executive produce. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Kickstarter Launches for Game Based on 'MIND MGMT' Comic
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. James Doohan Once Saved a Suicidal 'Star Trek' Fan
    by Ryan Parker
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Mia Galuppo
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
'John Wick' Director and 'Quiet Place' Producers Developing Paramount Car Movie
by Aaron Couch
2.
Saudi Arabia's Inaugural Red Sea Film Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus
by Alex Ritman
3.
Late-Night Hosts Take on Trump's Coronavirus "Hoax" Comment
by Katherine Schaffstall
4.
'Dave': TV Review
by Daniel Fienberg
5.
Fox-Owned Animation Studio Bento Box Makes Key Hires
by Rick Porter