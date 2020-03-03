'John Wick' Director and 'Quiet Place' Producers Developing Paramount Car Movie

The script will come from 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' scribes Andre Nemec and Josh Appelbaum.

John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski and A Quiet Place producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are revving up for a new action movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The three filmmakers are in deep development on a film for Paramount that would take inspiration from car movies. The script will come from Andre Nemec and Josh Appelbaum, who penned the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies that Form and Fuller produced with Michael Bay. It is expected Stahelski would direct if the untitled project comes to fruition.

