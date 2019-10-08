'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina' Lands 'Underworld' Director

Len Wiseman will helm the film, which centers on a female assassin.

The next piece of a John Wick universe is falling into place. Filmmaker Len Wiseman is coming on board to direct Ballerina, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Plot details are being kept in a safe in the Continental Hotel, but the film centers a female assassin.

The script comes from Shay Hatten, who sold the pitch to Lionsgate in 2017 at the age of 23. He penned the story on nights and weekends while working as an assistant at Robert Downey Jr.'s Team Downey, and since then has gone on to earn writing credits on Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead and last year's John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, the latest entry in the Keanu Reeves franchise that also happened to introduce a ballet academy to the universe.

