'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina' Lands 'Underworld' Director
The next piece of a John Wick universe is falling into place. Filmmaker Len Wiseman is coming on board to direct Ballerina, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Plot details are being kept in a safe in the Continental Hotel, but the film centers a female assassin.
The script comes from Shay Hatten, who sold the pitch to Lionsgate in 2017 at the age of 23. He penned the story on nights and weekends while working as an assistant at Robert Downey Jr.'s Team Downey, and since then has gone on to earn writing credits on Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead and last year's John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, the latest entry in the Keanu Reeves franchise that also happened to introduce a ballet academy to the universe.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski will produce Ballerina. Reeves will executive produce, with James Myers overseeing for Lionsgate. The latest John Wick film earned $323 million globally and the studio is currently working on a fourth installment, due out in 2021.
Wiseman, who is known for the Underworld franchise and helming Live Free or Die Hard, is repped by CAA, Hatten by Lee Stobby Entertainment.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
