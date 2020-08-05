'John Wick's' Chad Stahelski and Derek Kolstad Reteam for 'The Man from Nowhere'

Nowhere is a project that keeps the Wick men definitively on brand, featuring a near-unstoppable former killer on a quest for some stylish vengeance. In this case, the 2010 movie told of a quiet pawnshop keeper with a violent past who takes on a drug-and-organ trafficking ring in hope of saving the little girl who has become his only friend.

Nowhere opened No. 1 at the Korean box office in 2010 and held the top spot for five weeks ultimately becoming the market’s highest grossing film in 2010.

New Line is thrilled at nabbing the Stahelski-Kolstad partnership, hoping to make Wick lightning strike again. The Wick action franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves and is distributed by Lionsgate, has been a critical and box office smash, with the three movies generating over $579 million worldwide. Stahelski directed the movies which were written by Kolstad.

The Wick universe is still expanding, with not just a fourth movie in the works but a female-led spinoff titled Ballerina in the works as well as a Starz TV series, The Continental.

Richard Brener, Josh Mack and Chris Pan are overseeing for New Line.

