HEAT VISION

Oscars: John Williams Breaks Own Record With 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Score Nomination

by Alexandra Del Rosario
The Oscar-winning composer received his 52nd Academy nomination for his work on the latest 'Star Wars' film.
Jennifer Lourie/Getty Images
The Oscar-winning composer received his 52nd Academy nomination for his work on the latest 'Star Wars' film.

John Williams surpassed his own Oscars nominations record on Monday morning.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science announced the nominees for the 2020 Oscars, including Williams for his work on the latest Star Wars film.

Heat Vision breakdown

Upon receiving the nod for best original score, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker composer now has a career total of 52 Oscar nominations, the highest number for a living person. He trails behind Walt Disney, who holds the most nominations record at 59 Oscar nods. 

Williams received his first Oscar nomination back in 1968 for his work on Mark Robson's Valley of the Dolls. Four years later, the composer took home his first golden statuette for the Fiddler on the Roof score. 

Other Oscar-winning scores by Williams include those for Schindler's List, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Star Wars and Jaws. Though the composer beat out the competition for best score in 1978 with the music in the first Star Wars film, further work for the sci-fi franchise has yet to take home the prize. 

Additionally, Williams holds the record for scoring multiple films in two different franchises. He has provided the score for six Star Wars films and three Indiana Jones movies. 

In the 2020 race for best original score, Williams is in sound company with fellow nominees including Thomas and Randy Newman, Alexandre Desplat and Hildur Guðnadóttir.

  • Alexandra Del Rosario
HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Critics' Choice Awards: 'Joker,' 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Watchmen' Take Down Competition in Several Categories
    by Abbey White
  2. 'Star Trek: Picard' Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access
    by Lesley Goldberg
View All
  1. by Lesley Goldberg
  2. by Lesley Goldberg
  3. by Aaron Couch, Borys Kit
  4. by Brian Davids
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Oscars: Saoirse Ronan Becomes Second Youngest Four-Time Nominee in History
by Allison Crist
2.
Oscars: Women Shut Out for Best Director
by Katherine Schaffstall
3.
Oscars: Cousins Randy and Thomas Newman Receive Best Original Score Nods for 'Marriage Story' and '1917'
by Alexandra Del Rosario
4.
Oscars: South Korea Gets First-Ever Nominations for Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite'
by Patrick Brzeski
5.
Oscars: John Williams Breaks Own Record With 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Score Nomination
by Alexandra Del Rosario