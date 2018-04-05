Rowan Atkinson Returns to Espionage in First 'Johnny English Strikes Again' Trailer

The third installment of the comedy series hits theaters later this year.

Accidental super spy Johnny English has returned.

Rowan Atkinson reprises his role as the hapless undercover agent in the upcoming third installment in the comedy series, Johnny English Strikes Again.

In the first official trailer, released Thursday morning, the "world's greatest spy" returns with a martini in hand — albeit in a classroom showing a group of schoolchildren the finer points of being a debonair member of the secret service.

When a letter from MI7 arrives, English must suit up again to face off against a mastermind hacker who has unveiled the secret identities of all active undercover agents.

Heading off to France, English is undeterred in his mission by a group of French cyclists blocking his path, clearing the roadway with a few well-aimed missiles launched from the hood of his sports car.

No espionage mission would be complete without a bevy of high-tech gadgets, and English tries his hand at VR by wearing a headset, following a dog across a crowded London street and later mistakenly attacking a tour bus driver and tossing him overboard. Also on display are inflatable zodiac rafts and magnetic boots, both of which similarly give English, and his partner, considerably trouble.

Joining Atkinson in the threequel are Emma Thompson and Olga Kurylenko, whose role in this film appears to lightly poke fun at her previous turn as a "Bond girl" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008's Quantum of Solace. The film is due in theaters later this year.

Watch the trailer below.