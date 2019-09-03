HEAT VISION

'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Dolemite Is My Name,' 'Natural Born Killers' 25th Anniversary Screening Part of Beyond Fest 2019

by Borys Kit
'NBK' director Oliver Stone, stars Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis, and producer Don Murphy will participate in a post-screening Q&A.
Beyond Fest
'NBK' director Oliver Stone, stars Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis, and producer Don Murphy will participate in a post-screening Q&A.

Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, Eddie Murphy’s Dolemite Is My Name, and reunion screenings of Natural Born Killers and Jennifer’s Body are among the films that will hit Hollywood as part of the 2019 Beyond Fest.

Joining Jojo and Dolemite on the docket of premieres are two movies from genre producers Spectrevision: Color Out of Space, an adaptation of an H.P. Lovecraft story, directed by Richard Stanley; and Daniel Isn’t Real, starring Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sasha Lane. Parasite, this year’s Palm d’Or winner, will have its West Coast premiere as will The Lodge, which scared up Sundance earlier this year.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Among the premieres is documentary In Search of Darkness, directed by THR contributor David A. Weiner. Darkness is described as a definitive look at '80s horror, and the festival is promising an “epic panel of filmmakers and talent from the legendary era.”

Speaking of special panels, the festival’s closing event is a 25th anniversary screening of Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers, with a post-screening Q&A featuring Stone, Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis and producer Don Murphy. Director Karyn Kusama, meanwhile, will reunite with star Megan Fox for a 10-year anniversary screening of high school horror pic Jennifer’s Body.  

Other guests promising to show up include Tom Atkins for a triple bill of The Fog, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, and Night of the Creeps, and Elliot Gould for Robert Altman’s The Long Goodbye, among other programming highlights.

“As the world hurtles toward its impending demise we’re happy to once again celebrate some of the most progressive and exceptional filmmaking out there,” said Beyond Fest co-founder Christian Parkes. “To share a Palme d’Or winner from a master director alongside something undiscovered and as exhilarating as [2019 Slamdance entry] The Vast of Night is everything that Beyond Fest believes in.”

The festival runs Sept. 25 to Oct. 8 and will be headquartered at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Classic British Comic Strip 'Nemesis the Warlock' to Receive Deluxe Collected Edition
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. 'It: Chapter Two': What the Critics Are Saying
    by Katherine Schaffstall
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Pamela McClintock
  3. by Richard Newby
  4. by Trilby Beresford
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Amazon Snags Australian Comedy Specials as Stand-Up Library Grows
by Rick Porter
2.
Barack Obama's Production Company Runs Into a Trademark Problem
by Eriq Gardner
3.
Christoph Waltz to Star With Liam Hemsworth in Quibi Thriller
by Rick Porter
4.
'Guest of Honour': Film Review | Venice 2019
by David Rooney
5.
'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Dolemite Is My Name,' 'Natural Born Killers' 25th Anniversary Screening Part of Beyond Fest 2019
by Borys Kit