'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Dolemite Is My Name,' 'Natural Born Killers' 25th Anniversary Screening Part of Beyond Fest 2019

Among the premieres is documentary In Search of Darkness, directed by THR contributor David A. Weiner. Darkness is described as a definitive look at '80s horror, and the festival is promising an “epic panel of filmmakers and talent from the legendary era.”

Speaking of special panels, the festival’s closing event is a 25th anniversary screening of Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers, with a post-screening Q&A featuring Stone, Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis and producer Don Murphy. Director Karyn Kusama, meanwhile, will reunite with star Megan Fox for a 10-year anniversary screening of high school horror pic Jennifer’s Body.

Other guests promising to show up include Tom Atkins for a triple bill of The Fog, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, and Night of the Creeps, and Elliot Gould for Robert Altman’s The Long Goodbye, among other programming highlights.

“As the world hurtles toward its impending demise we’re happy to once again celebrate some of the most progressive and exceptional filmmaking out there,” said Beyond Fest co-founder Christian Parkes. “To share a Palme d’Or winner from a master director alongside something undiscovered and as exhilarating as [2019 Slamdance entry] The Vast of Night is everything that Beyond Fest believes in.”

The festival runs Sept. 25 to Oct. 8 and will be headquartered at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre.