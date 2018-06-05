Jared Leto Joker Stand-Alone Movie in the Works

Jared Leto’s incarnation of Batman villain The Joker, seen in 2016’s Suicide Squad, may be getting his own movie.

Warner Bros. is in the early stages of developing with Leto a stand-alone project and is currently out to writers for a take, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Leto would star and executive produce the solo pic that is set in the Suicide Squad universe.

Suicide Squad was directed by David Ayer and featured an array of DC villains as antiheroes. The movie, which grossed $746 million worldwide, starred Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Leto, among others.

This is the latest DC movie project being developed by Warners that is focusing on Joker and other villains. The studio is already developing a so-called Joker origins movie, which would be directed by Todd Phillips and would potentially star Joaquin Phoenix.

At the same time, Warners is also developing several projects that would star or feature Harley Quinn, the character played by Robbie. One of those is a Joker/Quinn two-hander. Warner Bros. currently has three upcoming DC movies on the calendar: December's Aquaman, April 2019's Shazam! and November 2019's Wonder Woman 2.