Golden Globes: 'Joker' Sets Comic Book Movie Record With 2 Wins

Going into the evening, Joker had four nominations, tying 1990's Dick Tracy with the most Golden Globe mentions for a comic book movie. (Dick Tracy started life as a comic book strip before moving on to comics and other media.) Joker lost out on best motion picture - drama to 1917 and best director - motion picture to 1917's Sam Mendes.

The Golden Globes have been recognizing the comic book genre more in recent years, with 2016's Deadpool receiving a best motion picture – comedy or musical nomination as well as an acting nomination for star Ryan Reynolds, while 2018's Black Panther landed a best motion picture – drama nomination. In 2009, Heath Ledger won a posthumous Globe for his performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight.

Joker overperformed at the box office by taking in more than $1 billion, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. Phillips and Phoenix are likely to reteam for a sequel.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Golden Globes, shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.