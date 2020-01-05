Golden Globes: 'Joker' Sets Comic Book Movie Record With 2 Wins
Joker failed to take home the big prize at Sunday's Golden Globes Awards, but it still broke ground for a comic book movie.
The film took home two statuettes, the most of any comic book movie in Globes history. Joaquin Phoenix won for best performance by actor in a motion picture - drama, acknowledging he was a "pain in the ass" for filmmaker Todd Phillips as he brought to life the troubled character of Arthur Fleck, while composer Hildur Gudnadóttir received the Globe for best original score - motion picture, making her the first woman to win the award solo, 19 years after Gladiator's Lisa Gerrard shared the honor alongside Hans Zimmer.
Heat Vision breakdown
Going into the evening, Joker had four nominations, tying 1990's Dick Tracy with the most Golden Globe mentions for a comic book movie. (Dick Tracy started life as a comic book strip before moving on to comics and other media.) Joker lost out on best motion picture - drama to 1917 and best director - motion picture to 1917's Sam Mendes.
The Golden Globes have been recognizing the comic book genre more in recent years, with 2016's Deadpool receiving a best motion picture – comedy or musical nomination as well as an acting nomination for star Ryan Reynolds, while 2018's Black Panther landed a best motion picture – drama nomination. In 2009, Heath Ledger won a posthumous Globe for his performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight.
Joker overperformed at the box office by taking in more than $1 billion, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. Phillips and Phoenix are likely to reteam for a sequel.
Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Golden Globes, shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.
