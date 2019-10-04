‘Joker’ Sign at L.A. Theater Bars "Guys Who Look Like They’ve Never Had Sex"

The apparent gag continues, explicitly, "We will not admit any person who look like their balls are backed up with cum. Our staff will have to inspect your weird balls to make sure that you have unloaded ropes into another human in the last year."

In response to an initial tweet on Friday, Arclight Cinemas itself responded, "Apologies for any confusion, but this document was not authorized nor posted by ArcLight. It does not reflect our operational policies and has since been removed."

Ever since the Todd Phillips-directed film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, film critics have raised the question of whether Joker is "irresponsible" and potentially "dangerous" for its portrayal of a societal pariah who turns to violence and becomes a hero to the disenfranchised. In late September, five family members of victims of the 2012 Aurora, Colorado shooting at a screening of The Dark Knight Rises penned a letter voicing concerns about the latest movie to feature the Joker character and asking studio Warner Bros. to donate to groups devoted to ending gun violence.

In response to the letter, Warner Bros. said in a statement, "Gun violence in our society is a critical issue, and we extend our deepest sympathy to all victims and families impacted by these tragedies. Our company has a long history of donating to victims of violence, including Aurora, and in recent weeks, our parent company joined other business leaders to call on policymakers to enact bipartisan legislation to address this epidemic."

In the week's leading up to the film's first weekend at the box office, the New York Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department have separately made preparations to deploy extra officers at theaters showing the film.

Meanwhile, Joker has been racking up enough ticket sales at the box office to reach a projected $90 million over its opening weekend, which would constitute a new opening record for the month of October.

