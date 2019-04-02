'Joker' Brings Creepy First Trailer to CinemaCon

Warner Bros. also offered looks at DC's 'Birds of Prey' and 'Wonder Woman 1984.'

The DC universe took over Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Warner Bros. gave a glimpse of Joker a day early (the first trailer drops online Wednesday) to the crowd at CinemaCon. A poster also debuted earlier in the day.

Joker (opening Oct. 4) stars Joaquin Phoenix and is from director Todd Phillips. In an era in which comic book movies are generally made to set up shared universes and sequels, Warner Bros. has insisted that Joker will be a one-off; there will be no sequels.

Phillips took the stage to joke about his time living at Caesar's Palace for three months while making The Hangover. He noted that Joker was a difficult film to talk about, as it's an origin story about an iconic character with no definitive origin.

"I don't have a lot to say about the film, as it's still taking shape, but also because I want it to be a surprise. That said, there's been a lot of chatter about what this film is and what it isn't and most of it hasn't been accurate," said Phillips. "When the marketing department at Warners asked me the other day to describe the movie, I said 'I can't.' They said at least tell me the genre and I thought about it for a minute and said 'it's a tragedy.' "

He showed off the trailer, which begins with Arthur (Phoenix's future Joker) in therapy.

"My mother always tells me to smile and put on a happy face," he says in voiceover, as it shows him helping bathe his mother (Frances Conroy). "She told me I had a purpose, to bring laughter and joy to the world."

He ends up getting attacked in the street, an incident that seems to move him down a dark path.

"Is it just me, or is it getting crazier out there?" Arthur said.

The trailer shows him progressively trying out different Joker outfits, first dressing as a clown with a green afro and eventually dying his hair green for the trailer's money shot of him in full costume. "I used to think my life was a tragedy. But now I realize, it's a comedy."

Joker comes as Warner Bros. DC films have found their footing in recent months. Aquaman has grossed more than $1 billion since opening in December, and the studio is preparing to unveil the Zachary Levi starrer Shazam! on Friday. Other upcoming DC projects Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), opening on Feb. 7, 2020, followed by Wonder Woman 1984 (June 6, 2020).

Earlier in the presentation Tuesday, Warner Bros. showed off a sizzle reel of other upcoming DC properties, including Shazam!, Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984.

Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan noted her film, which stars Margot Robbie and is set in Gotham, will show a new side to that city.

"Our Gotham is so much scrappier," said Yan.

The footage seemed to be taken from a teaser that was released in January, showing the characters in a '80s music video-style setting. Robbie noted that Harley is not a permanent member of the girl group Birds of Prey, but rather dives in and out: "They are absolutely insane."

Next up was Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984. "Diana is now in her full powers," said Jenkins.

The footage shows Diana and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) strolling along the National Mall at night. There was also footage of her fighting bad guys in a mall and running full speed down the streets of Washington, D.C.

In 2021, the studio has three DC films opening: DC Super Pets (May 21, 2021), The Batman (June 25, 2021) The Suicide Squad (Aug. 6, 2021) and Aquaman 2 (Dec. 16, 2020).