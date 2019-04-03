'Joker' Trailer Gives First Look at Joaquin Phoenix as Classic Villain

The first trailer for Joaquin Phoenix's Joker dropped Wednesday and fans got a better look at how the Oscar-nominated actor will portray one of cinema's most iconic villains.

The day before, Warner Bros. shared the first poster for the Todd Phillips-directed origin film, which also stars Robert De Niro, Deadpool 2 breakout Zazie Beetz and GLOW actor Marc Maron.

The poster shows Joker looking to the sky, clearly with blood on his face. The tagline for the Batman villain stand-alone is "Put on a happy face."

Last September, Phillips shared a screen test of Phoenix in his Joker makeup.

Joker is scheduled for release Oct. 4.

Watch the trailer above.