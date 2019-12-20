Jonathan Hickman to Write Sci-Fi Comic 'Decorum'
Jonathan Hickman’s high-profile relaunch of Marvel’s X-Men comic book line has won acclaim from all corners this year, but as sprawling as it may be, it’s clearly not scratching every creative itch for the writer — which explains why he’s launching a new Image Comics series in March.
Decorum, co-created with artist Mike Huddleston, is described by the publisher as a “science fiction epic [that] will blend the high impact, event level storytelling of Hickman’s recent re-envisioning of X-Men with the sprawling, addictive world building of the recently concluded East of West.”
Heat Vision breakdown
The series will follow, according to Image, the “most well-mannered” assassin in the universe.
In a statement, Hickman said, “We’ve been quietly working on this book for over a year and I’m having the time of my life. Mike is one of those ridiculously talented artists who is both technically proficient and insanely stylistic — everyone is just going to love what he’s done here."
Decorum will debut in comic book stores and digitally March 11.
