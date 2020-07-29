HEAT VISION

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature 'Sinkhole'

by Mia Galuppo
Both will produce the project for Universal.

Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming for a new genre movie for Universal.

The duo will partner to produce an adaptation of short story Sinkhole about a young family who moves into their dream home, except for the gaping sinkhole in the backyard. The sinkhole manages to take all things that are broken and destroyed and make them perfect again. But what if that thing is a person?

The announcement offers that the project "is genre piece that engages on the question of female perfection and identity."

Sinkhole is a potential star vehicle for Rae, who will be producing with Montrel McKay and Sara Rastogi for Rae's Issa Rae Productions banner. Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld will produce for their Monkeypaw Productions.

Leyna Krow, the author of the short story, will exec produce along with Alex Davis-Lawrence of the literary journal, Moss, where the story was originally published.

Sara Scott will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Rae recently worked with Universal on romantic drama The Photograph and comedy Little. She is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and John Meigs.

Peele has a rich first-look film deal with Universal, which released his Oscar-winning hit Get Out. Under the deal, the studio released the filmmaker's follow-up Us. Both Peele and Monkeypaw are represented by CAA and Morris Yorn.

 

