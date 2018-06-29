Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions Hires Cultural Executive (Exclusive)

Kamil Oshundara will specialize in academic and cultural research, with her work woven into storylines and character development, according to the company.

Cultural activist Kamil Oshundara has joined Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions in a unique role not seen very often in Hollywood production circles.

Oshundara will specialize in academic and cultural research, with her work woven into storylines and character development, according to the company. Part of her work will also involve diving deep into the genre material in the hopes of producing “critically conscious media” that better represents marginalized groups.

Also, in a creative executive role, she will be tasked in overseeing Wendell and Wild, Monkeypaw’s stop-motion animation feature that medium master Henry Selick is directing for Netflix. Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are voicing the title characters.

"Coming from an academic background, Kamil’s dedication to rigorous cultural research is tremendous, and her focus of creating artistic platforms for underrepresented voices is both inspiring and exactly the spirit in which Monkeypaw was founded on,” said Peele in a statement.

Oshundara already has a full summer agenda. She will be attending Comic-Con as a representative of Monkeypaw, sitting on a panel about the political landscape of Black Panther. She will also be attending the Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn, where she will be conducting interviews and hosting a roundtable discussion with black punk women.

Oshundara, who was born in Philadelphia and raised outside of Atlanta, is scholar, queer community organizer, author, artist and activist who curates inclusive arts-based events in Los Angeles. She come from an academic background with a joint degree from UCLA in African-American studies and world arts and cultures.

While there, she conducted research on not just art for revolution by black women of the Black Panther Party, but also black speculative arts with a focus on black horror and the mobilization of fear, fantasy and futurism in genre to explore the material realities of oppression and resistance for black women.

Monkeypaw is firing on multiple cylinders. Among the many active projects is Lovecraft Country, set up at HBO and currently casting, while earlier this week YouTube ordered the banner's sci-fi anthology Weird City straight to series. Peele, meanwhile, is prepping to direct his latest movie, Us, which will shoot later this summer.