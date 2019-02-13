Josh Brolin Joins Timothee Chalamet in All-Star 'Dune'

How much spicier can things get on Arrakis?

Josh Brolin has closed a deal to join the all-star cast of Dune, Legendary’s adaptation of the sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert that is being directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The lengthy roll call already includes Timothee Chalamet as the lead character, Paul Atreides, as well as Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem. Zendaya and Oscar Isaac are also in talks to join the cast.

Dune, considered a sci-fi literary classic, tells the complex story of a fallen noble family's attempt to control a desert planet named Arrakis and its export, a rare spice drug, even as it is betrayed by a galactic emperor.

If a deal is made, Brolin will play Gurney Halleck, a troubadour-swordsman loyal to the family who is instrumental in the wakening of Atreides’ cosmic powers, which will start a revolution.

Dune is eyeing shoots in Budapest and Jordan beginning in the spring.

The film's script was written by Villeneuve, Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. Villeneuve is also producing, along with Mary Parent and Cale Boyter.

Brolin returns as the universe-ruling, gem-loving Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, which is set to open April 26. He is repped by CAA.