Judah Lewis Returning for Sequel to Netflix Horror Flick 'The Babysitter' (Exclusive)

Netflix is gearing up for more bloody adventures in babysitting. McG is set to direct the sequel to The Babysitter, the 2017 horror movie that proved to be an early original feature hit for the streamer.

Judah Lewis will return as the kid whose fetching babysitter turned out to be the leader of a satanic cult looking to perform sacrifices.

In a surprise twist, Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee and Andrew Bachelor are also returning. The characters the actors played in the first movie met dire ends, so it is unclear how they figure into the new proceedings, which are set in a high school. Not set to return (yet, anyway) is Samara Weaving, who played the deadly babysitter. Ken Marino and Leslie Bibb are also returning.

The story, according to Netflix, is set two years after our hero, Cole (Lewis), defeated a satanic cult led by his babysitter. He's trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school., but when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

Dan Lagana, who served as a showrunner on Netflix’s American Vandal, wrote the script. McG, Mary Viola and Zack Schiller are producing the comedic thriller, which is set to begin shooting Oct. 14 in Los Angeles.  

McG acted as a producer on Netflix’s recent teen movie, Tall Girl, as well as the action-adventure pic Rim of the World. He also directed the latter.

Lewis last starred in Netflix’s 2018 holiday hit The Christmas Chronicles, which also featured Kurt Russell.

McG is repped by WME, Management 360 and Sloane Offer. Lewis is with Paradigm, Management 360 and Morris Yorn.

