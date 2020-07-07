Jude Law to Play Captain Hook in Disney's Live-Action 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
It will be a pirate’s life for Jude Law. The actor is in talks to play the villainous Captain Hook in Disney’s live-action retelling of Peter Pan, based on Disney's 1953 animated movie.
David Lowery, who directed Pete’s Dragon for the studio, is on board to helm Peter Pan & Wendy and co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks.
Heat Vision breakdown
Peter Pan & Wendy will not the first live-action look at the characters introduced by writer J.M. Barrie in the early 20th century. Steven Spielberg's 1991 film Hook starred Robin Williams as a an adult Peter, and co-starred Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook. Universal and Columbia's 2003 movie Peter Pan featured Jason Isaacs as the villainous pirate, while most recently, Warner Bros. released Pan, the 2015 origin story starring Hugh Jackman that faltered at the box office.
Law was recently in the Disney fold via his role in Captain Marvel, last year’s tentpole from the Marvel Studios arm. He has also been playing Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts movies from Warner Bros.
Disney has largely found box office success remaking its animated films in recent years, and in 2019 alone put out Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King, with the latter two each earning more than $1 billion globally.
Law is repped by CAA.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
