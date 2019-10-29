'Judge Dredd' Characters Star in New '2000 AD' Art (Exclusive)

(Obviously, the actual print won’t include the promotional text in the image below.)

Additionally, subscribers to the iconic U.K. anthology receive a subscriber pin, a special issue by Rob Williams and Game of Thrones storyboard artist Will Simpson, and 50 percent discount for the 2000 AD webstore. Existing subscribers will receive the new benefits folded into their current deals.

2000 AD launched in the U.K. in 1977, and has featured the work of a number of top creators, including Alan Moore, Grant Morrison, Dave Gibbons, Garth Ennis, Mark Millar, Kevin O’Neill and many more. Beyond Judge Dredd, the weekly title has featured a host of other characters, concepts and strips, including Strontium Dog, ABC Warriors, and Rogue Trooper, currently being adapted into a movie by Moon director Duncan Jones.