July's Florida Supercon Canceled
After previously being rescheduled from its original May 8-10 dates to July 3-5, ReedPop on Thursday announced that this year's Florida Supercon has been canceled outright, with all tickets to be automatically refunded as a result.
ReedPop's announcement explains that, following consultation with local officials and those responsible for the Miami Beach Convention Center, "it's clear that July is no longer a viable option for our event." Instead, this year's convention has been canceled, with the next Florida Supercon now tentatively scheduled for 2021. Refunds will be issued within the next 30 business days.
Heat Vision breakdown
Florida Supercon is the latest mass event canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement accompanying the cancellation announcement, Supercon event director Kristina Rogers said, "It is so disappointing not to be able to join our community in Miami to celebrate all things pop culture. But from the exhibitors and comic creators to local comic book shops and our Supercon fans, we know how many people are impacted by this pandemic, and the health and safety of ReedPop's fans, exhibitors and staff is our utmost priority."
The announcement suggests that ReedPop is considering virtual events as a temporary stand-in for the traditional physical shows. The company, which runs a number of pop culture events across the globe, including New York Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration, has already moved in that direction, with this week's virtual Star Wars event, An Online Revelry.
In addition to the Supercon cancellation, ReedPop also announced the new BookExpo Online 2020, set to run May 26-29, and BookConline 2020, set to run May 30-31. They replace previously announced in-person events BookExpo America and BookCon, both of which were cancelled last month. Unlike the physical events, the virtual replacements will be open to the public free of charge.
"We know how valuable it is for our community to gather and we felt it was important to reimagine the experiences you look forward to each year at BookExpo and BookCon to fit our current reality," Jenny Martin, event director for BookExpo and BookCon, said in a statement. "We are excited to bring you BookExpo Online and BookConline this year, two unique digital events that will certainly be one for the books!"
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Trilby Beresford
-
-
by Mia Galuppo , Borys Kit