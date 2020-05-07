July's Florida Supercon Canceled

Florida Supercon is the latest mass event canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement accompanying the cancellation announcement, Supercon event director Kristina Rogers said, "It is so disappointing not to be able to join our community in Miami to celebrate all things pop culture. But from the exhibitors and comic creators to local comic book shops and our Supercon fans, we know how many people are impacted by this pandemic, and the health and safety of ReedPop's fans, exhibitors and staff is our utmost priority."

The announcement suggests that ReedPop is considering virtual events as a temporary stand-in for the traditional physical shows. The company, which runs a number of pop culture events across the globe, including New York Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration, has already moved in that direction, with this week's virtual Star Wars event, An Online Revelry.

In addition to the Supercon cancellation, ReedPop also announced the new BookExpo Online 2020, set to run May 26-29, and BookConline 2020, set to run May 30-31. They replace previously announced in-person events BookExpo America and BookCon, both of which were cancelled last month. Unlike the physical events, the virtual replacements will be open to the public free of charge.

"We know how valuable it is for our community to gather and we felt it was important to reimagine the experiences you look forward to each year at BookExpo and BookCon to fit our current reality," Jenny Martin, event director for BookExpo and BookCon, said in a statement. "We are excited to bring you BookExpo Online and BookConline this year, two unique digital events that will certainly be one for the books!"