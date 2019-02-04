'Jumanji 2': All 4 'Welcome to the Jungle' Stars Set to Return as Teen Gamers

Ser’Darius Blain, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner, the four teen actors from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, are returning for Sony’s sequel.

The deals sew up the returns of almost all the major players from the 2017 hit, with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan already on the call sheet. Director Jake Kasdan is back as well.

New to the franchise will be Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

The Jumanji franchise is based on the 1981 picture book by Chris Van Allsburg that spawned Sony’s 1995 movie adaptation starring Robin Williams. Both told the story of a magical board game in which wild jungle animals invaded the real world.

The 2017 movie updated the premise by making a video game the magical focal point, through which four teens — played by Blain, Wolff, Iseman and Turner — were transported into its world. There they were then transformed into avatars portrayed by Johnson, Black, Hart and Gillan.

Wolff starred in last year’s acclaimed horror hit Hereditary. He is in post on The Cat and the Moon, an indie coming-of-age drama which he wrote, directed and stars in. He is repped by CAA, Untitled and Definition Entertainment.

Blain can currently be seen as one of the male leads in The CW’s reboot of Charmed and plays a young Samuel L. Jackson in The Last Full Measure, a military drama that also stars Sebastian Stan and Ed Harris. He also has civil rights drama Against All Enemies with Kristen Stewart and Anthony Mackie in the can. He is repped by Paradigm, Grandview and Hansen Jacobson.

Iseman was one of the leads in Sony’s Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween and not too long ago wrapped production on the latest Annabelle horror installment. The latter is in post heading for a July release. She is repped by Paradigm, Zero Gravity Management and Morris Yorn.

Turner’s credits include Wonderstruck, directed by Todd Haynes, and the miniseries Mildred Pierce. She is repped by CESD, Station3 Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman