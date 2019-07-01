'Jumanji: The Next Level' Debuts First Trailer

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan return for the next round.

The game continues.

The first trailer for the sequel to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has hit.

Welcome to the Jungle was a surprise blockbuster, taking in more than $962.1 million at the box office. It followed the 1995 Robin Williams film and centered on four teenagers who are sucked into a video game and take over avatars played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan, who return for the sequel.

Nick Jonas, returns along with Ser’Darius Blain, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner. Franchise newcomers include Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

Welcome to the Jungle director Jake Kasdan returns and penned the script with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Matt Tolmach will produce with Seven Bucks’ Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia, as well as Kasdan.

Sony's Jumanji sequel opens Dec. 13.