Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Adjust to New Avatars in New 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Trailer
The gang is back and ready to take on the next level in the final trailer for Sony Pictures Entertainment's Jumanji: The Next Level.
In the sequel to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Spencer (Alex Wolff) disappears and his friends return to Jumanji to save him in the form of their avatars. Chaos ensues when Spencer's grandfather, Eddie (Danny DeVito), and friend, Milo (Danny Glover), get sucked into the game before any of the young characters can select their avatars. With a new quest offered to them by Nigel Billingsley (Rhys Darby), the teenage friends must help Eddie and Milo get used to their in-game avatars, help them find Spencer and escape the game.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas return as avatars, while Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman and Morgan Turner also reprise their roles. Awkwafina, DeVito and Glover are new to the cast.
The latest trailer opens with avatars Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Johnson), Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon (Black), Franklin "Mouse" Finbar (Hart) and Ruby Roundhouse (Gillan) waking up in a new version of Jumanji. While they are used to the jungle format of the original game, the avatars have been placed in a desert.
A clip of Spencer's friends stopping by Eddie's house follows. When the friends realize that Spencer is missing, they decide that they must return to the world of the game.
When the trailer returns to the video game, the avatars learn that they are in new bodies. Eddie controls Bravestone, Milo plays Mouse and Fridge (Blain) is Shelly, while Martha (Turner) returns as Ruby's avatar.
In character as Bravestone, Eddie admires his new physical appearance. When he notes that he thinks his eyes are a different color, Mouse responds, "All of you is a different color."
The avatars set out on an epic journey to save Spencer. "This next adventure is even more challenging," Nigel informs the players. "This time, not all of you will leave the game alive."
Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough (Jonas) later joins the group with Bethany (Iseman), who appears in the game as a horse.
The trailer concludes with Bethany entering the game as her original avatar, Shelly. "You guys, we're back in Jumanji," the professor excitedly whines.
Jumanji: The Next Level will be in theaters Dec. 13. Watch the full trailer below.
