'Jumanji' Video Game Launching Ahead of Film Sequel

Bandai Namco has teamed with Sony Pictures to bring the big-screen jungle action film to consoles and PC.

Get ready to run through the jungle.

Video game developer and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, Outright Games and U.K.-based studio Funsolve have teamed with Sony Pictures for Jumanji: The Video Game, an officially licensed new game set in the universe of the Jumanji film franchise.

Jumanji: The Video Game, built and run on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4, launches on Nov. 15, less than a month before the sequel to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters on Dec. 13.

As in the latest film, players will control one of four explorers — Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin "Mouse" Finbar or Professor Shelly Oberon — as they search for the Jewels of Jumanji in a dangerous wilderness full of exotic creatures and nefarious marauders. Players can team up with up to three other gamers in either online or split-screen local co-op modes. The game will maintain the humor of the rebooted franchise.

"This is a dream come true for our studio," said Funsolve founder and director Richard Tawn. "Adapting the exotic, dangerous and hilarious world of Jumanji into a video game has pushed us to create something truly special."

The Jumanji franchise began in 1995, with the Robin Williams-led action film grossing over $262 million at the global box office. In 2017, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black successfully rebooted the franchise with Welcome to the Jungle, which replaced the original film's magical board game with a more millennial-friendly video game cartridge. It was a major hit for Sony Pictures, earning over $962 million globally.

"There is no brand more exciting for families right now than Jumanji," said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games.

This year's Jumanji: The Video Game is not the first foray into the world of gaming for the franchise. A video game based on the original film was released on PlayStation 2 in 2006.