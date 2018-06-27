'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' Gets Official Year-End 2019 Release

Dwayne Johnson announced the exact date on his Instagram account two months after Sony said the sequel would hit theaters over the Christmas corridor next year.

Following through on Sony studio chief Tom Rothman's promise, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel is set to hit theaters Dec. 13, 2019.

In April, Rothman told theater owners at CinemaCon that the sequel would be ready in time for a Christmas release next year.

The 2019 year-end holidays are already looking crowded. The follow-up to Welcome to the Jungle will open opposite Wicked and Death on the Nile. A week later, Star Wars: Episode IX is set to unfurl on Dec. 20.

Dwayne Johnson, one of the stars of the revived Jumanji franchise, on Wednesday revealed the Dec. 13 date on his Instagram account.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is one of the most successful films in Sony's history, grossing more than $956 million at the worldwide box office following its year-end 2017 release.