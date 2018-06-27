2:42pm PT by Pamela McClintock
'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' Gets Official Year-End 2019 Release
Following through on Sony studio chief Tom Rothman's promise, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel is set to hit theaters Dec. 13, 2019.
In April, Rothman told theater owners at CinemaCon that the sequel would be ready in time for a Christmas release next year.
The 2019 year-end holidays are already looking crowded. The follow-up to Welcome to the Jungle will open opposite Wicked and Death on the Nile. A week later, Star Wars: Episode IX is set to unfurl on Dec. 20.
Dwayne Johnson, one of the stars of the revived Jumanji franchise, on Wednesday revealed the Dec. 13 date on his Instagram account.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is one of the most successful films in Sony's history, grossing more than $956 million at the worldwide box office following its year-end 2017 release.
Officially planting our JUMANJI flag. On DECEMBER 13th, 2019 - the game is not over. I hold JUMANJI very close to my heart and I’m beyond grateful you made our movie into the global juggernaut ($1BILLION+) it became. Can’t wait for you to see what our new adventure & new characters have in store as Christmas comes early. And once again, I get to slap @kevinhart4real’s lip’s into next week. The world is happy. #FearTheDrums #TheGameIsNotOver #JUMANJI DECEMBER 13th, 2019
