'Jungle Cruise' Trailer Teams Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

The Disney adventure film follows a sister (Blunt) and brother (Jack Whitehall) who hire a boat captain (Johnson) to take them down the Amazon River in search of a tree believed to have healing powers.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have sailed into the first trailer for Jungle Cruise. The upcoming adventure movie from Disney centers on a sister (Blunt) and brother (Jack Whitehall) who hire a boat captain (Johnson) to take them down the Amazon River in search of a tree believed to have healing powers. They face off against a competing German expedition along the way.

The Shallows filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra is directing Jungle Cruise, which takes place in the early 20th century and is based on the Disney ride. The film is said to draw upon the spirit of past projects such as the Indiana Jones films, Romancing the Stone and The African Queen.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown