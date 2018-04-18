'Jurassic Games' Trailer Pits Convicts Against Dinosaurs

The Jurassic Games is definitely not a game you'd want to play if you value your safeey.

Heat Vision has the exclusive trailer for the film, described as a hybrid of The Hunger Games and Jurassic Park. (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom also gets a new trailer Tuesday.)

The project takes place in a near future that sees 10 death row inmates compete in a virtual reality game show called The Jurassic Games. They must fight dinosaurs as well as each other — and dying in the game means death in real life. Jurassic Games follows Anthony Tucker (Adam Hampton), a man wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife, who will be reunited with his children if he wins. Unfortunately for him, the game's host adds harder and harder challenges for the contestants — and there can be only one winner.

Other stars include Ryan Merriman and Perrey Reeves. Ryan Bellgardt is directing for Galen Christy's High Octane Pictures.

Jurassic Games hits digital June 12 and DVD on July 3 from Uncork’d Entertainment.