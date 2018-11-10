'Jurassic Park' Art Show Coming to DesignerCon

Art finds a way.

Jurassic Park is invading next week's DesignerCon, the Anaheim, Calif. convention focusing on art and design geared toward collectors and creators. The convention will feature a Jurassic Park art show timed to this year's 25th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's film.

"Most surprising was how much beauty could be found in some of the movie’s most terrifying scenes. We also realized there are no small moments in Jurassic Park," DesignCon curator Carmen Acosta tells The Hollywood Reporter of the show. "Our artists know this movie line for line, and many of their depictions come from small scenes that only fans who’ve watched the movie dozens of times would recognize. Our show covers the big moments everyone knows, but it will truly be an experience that speaks to those die-hard Jurassic Park fans out there."

THR was granted an early look at the art ahead of DesignerCon, which runs Nov. 16-18 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Check out some of the pieces below.