'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Cut Lesbian Reveal

Star Daniella Pineda says that insight into her character was removed for time.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom reportedly passed on an opportunity to add a bit more representation into its storyline.

Star Daniella Pineda said in an interview with Build that a line of dialogue that was cut from the film would have revealed her character Zia Rodriguez was a lesbian.

"I understood why they cut it — for sake of time. It's me and Chris Pratt and we are in a military vehicle with all of these mercenaries," she told Build. "I look at Chris and am like, 'Yeah. Square jaw. Good bone structure. Tall. Muscles. I don't date men, but if I did, it would be you. It would gross me out, but I would do it.'"

Pineda's character is a paleoveterinarian (i.e. dinosaur vet) who helps Pratt's Owen on a mission to rescue dinosaurs before they are killed by an erupting volcano.

"It was cool, because it was a little insight into my character," she said of the missing dialogue.

In recent years, big-budget blockbusters have had brief LBGTQ character moments (including in Star Trek Beyond, Power Rangers and Beauty in the Beast). But a May GLAAD report found that just 12.8 percent of studio films from last year included LGBTQ characters, the lowest percentage since the organization began keeping tabs in 2012.

GLAAD's report noted that this year, films such as the gay teen romance project Love, Simon and Deadpool 2 (which featured a lesbian X-Men couple) have raised the bar for representation. But other projects have drawn upon source material starring LGBTQ characters, but have opted not to depict them onscreen that way. Tessa Thompson has noted that her Thor: Ragnarok character Valkyrie is bisexual in the comics, and though that isn't addressed in the film, the actress "was faithful to that in her depiction."

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by J.A. Bayona and written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. The film opens Friday.