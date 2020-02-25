Next 'Jurassic World' Movie Is Called 'Dominion'
The final moments of 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom suggested that the dinosaurs would be inheriting the Earth. Now, the newly revealed title for the third Jurassic World movie suggests that is the case.
Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow tweeted a photo from the first day of filming, with the revelation that the third installment is called Jurassic World: Dominion. Star Chris Pratt followed that up with a dictionary definition of the word, writing, "1. sovereignty or control. 'man's attempt to establish dominion over nature.'"
Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to star in Dominion, which will also include original Jurassic Park actors Jeff Goldblum as chaos theorist Dr. Ian Malcom, Laura Dern returning as paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler and Neill as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant. Also on the call sheet are Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise.
Emily Carmichael penned the script with Trevorrow, who directed the 2015 reboot of the franchise and was co-writer of Fallen Kingdom. Trevorrow and writing partner Derek Connolly developed the story. Trevorrow is executive producing with Steven Spielberg, the filmmaker behind the original movies in the 1990s. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are returning as producers.
Universal and Amblin Entertainment have set a June 11, 2021, release date for Jurassic World 3.
