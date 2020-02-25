Next 'Jurassic World' Movie Is Called 'Dominion'

Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow revealed the news as filming began.

The final moments of 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom suggested that the dinosaurs would be inheriting the Earth. Now, the newly revealed title for the third Jurassic World movie suggests that is the case.

Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow tweeted a photo from the first day of filming, with the revelation that the third installment is called Jurassic World: Dominion. Star Chris Pratt followed that up with a dictionary definition of the word, writing, "1. sovereignty or control. 'man's attempt to establish dominion over nature.'"

