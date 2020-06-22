HEAT VISION

'Jurassic World' Director Colin Trevorrow to Direct 'Atlantis' for Universal

by Mia Galuppo
Trevorrow will soon recommence production on 'Jurassic World' sequel, 'Dominion.'
Colin Trevorrow is re-teaming with Jurassic World studio Universal for a new fantasy adventure.

Trevorrow will direct Atlantis and produce under his Metronome Film Co. based on the mythical utopic city that was lost under the sea. Trevorrow's take will see the famous city as a technologically advanced lost continent in the Indian Ocean.

Based on a story by Trevorrow and Bridge Of Spies scripter Matt Charman, Atlantis will be written by Dante Harper (Alien: Covenant). 

Sara Scott will oversee the project for Universal and Jeff Gernert will oversee for Metronome. Metronome's Annys Hamilton will co-produce.

Trevorrow will soon recommence production on Jurassic World sequel, Dominion. He is represented by Verve and attorney Lev Ginsburg

Harper is repped by Management 360.

