'Jurassic World: Dominium' U.K. Production to Restart in July

Alongside adhering to the U.K.'s own regulations regarding social distancing and other coronavirus-related safety standards, and an extensive set of production guidelines recently introduced by the British Film Institute and British Film Commission, Universal has confirmed it will also be implementing its own health and safety protocols.

As per government rules, anyone flying into the U.K. to restart work on the Jurassic World: Dominion — including lead stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — will also be forced to undergo a two-week quarantine.

Alongside Jurassic World: Dominion, production on Matt Reeve's The Batman and the third Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them instalment, both with Warner Bros., plus Disney's The Little Mermaid and Sony's live-action musical adaptation of Cinderella all ground to a halt in the U.K. in March.

June 15 saw a number of non-essential shops reopen in the U.K., with the lifting of the ban on pubs, restaurants and cinemas currently set for July 4.