Box-Office Preview: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' to Bite Off $140M in Overseas Bow

The sequel to the 2015 blockbuster 'Jurassic World' is launching offshore this week in advance of its June 22 North American debut.

The dinos are looking delicious in terms of their box-office might.

Universal's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is expected to bite off $130 million to $140 million in its international launch this weekend. The sequel, which begins rolling out Wednesday in its first raft of markets, is opening offshore in advance of its June 22 debut in North American theaters.

By Friday, it will be playing in a total of 48 foreign territories, followed on June 15 by China. The film is expected to be a sizable summer player, particularly since Solo: A Star Wars Story has faltered, creating more room in the marketplace.

Fallen Kingdom is a follow-up to the 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World, which revitalized the long-dormant franchise. Jurassic World earned $1.671 million at the global box office, one of the top showings of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

This time out, directing duties belonged to Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona (The Impossible). Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard once again lead the cast, with James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda and Toby Jones among the co-stars.

The story follows Pratt's and Howard's characters as they rush to help rescue the dinosaurs on the abandoned island of Isla Nublar after a volcano erupts. However, they uncover a menacing conspiracy when the evacuation leads to a secret dino-zoo on the mainland of America.

Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley produced, with Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow — who helmed Jurassic World — executive producing.