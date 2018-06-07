Box Office: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Opens to $20M Overseas

The dinosaur movie was No. 1 in the seven territories in which it bowed.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom grossed an estimated $20.2 million, posting a strong debut as it opened Wednesday in seven international markets ahead of its June 22 North American release.

Bowing in Korea, France, Indonesia, Germany, the Philippines, Belgium and Switzerland, the movie was the No. 1 film in all the territories where it was released.

In Korea, the movie opened to a record-breaking $9.7 million to become the biggest opening day of all time in admissions (beating Avengers: Infinity War) and box office (surpassing The Mummy).

In France, the movie picked up $1.7 million, capturing a 60 percent market share. In Indonesia, its $1 million take was 120 percent bigger than Jurassic World's opening day.

By Sunday, the film will have opened in 48 markets, including Italy, Russia and Hong Hong, and is expected to earn between $130 million and $140 million at the international box office this weekend.

Comparisons with Jurassic World's 2015 international debut will be difficult since that movie — which grabbed a massive $315 million in its first weekend abroad — opened in 65 markets, including China, where it took in $100 million. By contrast, the 48 markets in which the sequel is bowing do not include China, where the film doesn't open until June 15.

Fallen Kingdom is the follow-up to the 2015 blockbuster, which revitalized the long-dormant franchise. Jurassic World earned $1.671 million at the global box office, one of the top showings of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

This time out, directing duties have been handled by Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona (The Impossible). Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard once again lead the cast, with James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda and Toby Jones among the co-starring.

The story follows Pratt's and Howard's characters as they rush to rescue the dinosaurs on the abandoned island of Isla Nublar after a volcano erupts. However, they uncover a menacing conspiracy when the evacuation leads to a secret dino zoo on the mainland of America.

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley produced Fallen Kingdom, with Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow — who helmed Jurassic World — executive producing.