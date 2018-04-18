'Jurassic World' Roars With New Trailer

Chris Pratt has a lot of dinosaurs on his hands in the new trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Pratt reprises his role from the 2015 original, which this enlists J.A. Bayona as director. Original helmer Colin Trevorrow wrote the script with Derek Connolly. Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, James Cromwell, Toby Jones and Jeff Goldblum also star in the film.

Universal's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens June 22.