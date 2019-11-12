Justin Bieber, Mythos Reveal First Look at 'Cupid' Movie
Justin Bieber and David Maisel and Scooter Braun's Mythos Studios on Tuesday teased their upcoming animated musical Cupid with a first reveal of artwork.
Bieber's Instagram offered an animated portrait of a winged Cupid that resembles the pop superstar as he broods on a cliff edge.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Bieber will voice the role of Cupid, the titular classical Greek god of love in the feature adaptation. Music video and commercial animation director Pete Candeland has already been tapped to direct the feature adaptation based on the mythological tale of Cupid and Psyche.
The feature has been developed for the screen by Carlos Kotkin (Rio 2) from a story adaptation by Maisel.
Cupid will mark the first film of the MythoVerse, a cinematic universe of stories and characters inspired by classic Greek and Roman mythology.
Candeland is repped by Verve and Newhouse Porter. Kotkin is with Verve, Circle of Confusion and Bloom Hergott.
- Etan Vlessing
- @etanvlessing
