Justin Bieber, Mythos Team for Animated 'Cupid' Project

The Canadian singer will voice the classical god in a movie from the company co-founded by his manager.

Mythos Studios, the production company founded in March by music executive Scooter Braun and former Marvel Studios chairman David Maisel, is looking to love to power its next big project.

The company — which owns 50 percent of Aspen Comics — is teaming with Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber for an animated movie starring Cupid, the god of desire and affection from classical mythology. Bieber will provide the voice for the winged figure, who can provoke mortals to fall in love once struck by his enchanted arrows, as well as act as executive producer for the movie. No other creators have been named for the project as yet.

“When this project was brought to Justin, he instantly was excited to be a part of it. Fortunately for us, like Cupid, he knows a little bit about love and mischief,” Mythos Studios co-founder Braun said in a statement. Added co-founder Maisel: “Both myself and Scooter have a lifelong love of mythology and we are so excited to partner with Justin to bring the amazing, magical story of Cupid to the world.”

The project continues the relationship between Bieber and Braun; the latter being responsible for discovering the singer on YouTube and bringing him to the United States to launch his professional singing career. They both were producers of 2011’s concert documentary Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

At Marvel Studios, Maisel was executive producer of Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Captain America: The First Avenger and Thor; his most recent movie credit was as executive producer of The Angry Birds Movie in 2016.