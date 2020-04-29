HEAT VISION

Kaley Cuoco Joining Kevin Hart's 'Man from Toronto'

by Aaron Couch
The Sony film also stars Woody Harrelson.
Kaley Cuoco   |   Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco is taking a trip to Kevin Hart's Man from Toronto. The actor will star in the film along side Hart and Woody Harrelson, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. 

 

Cuoco starred on CBS' The Big Bang Theory, which wrapped last year after 12 seasons and made her one of the most well known stars on TV. She'll next appear onscreen in The Flight Attendant for HBO Max, and also voices Harley Quinn on the DC Universe show starring the character.

The Hitman's Bodyguard filmmaker Patrick Hughes is directing Man from Toronto, which opens Sept. 17, 2021. The action-comedy film uses a case of a mistaken identity as its jumping-off point after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the Man from Toronto, and a New York City screw-up run into each other at an Airbnb. A clash of personalities, and a clash with deadly killers, ensues.

Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner penned the screenplay, from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal. Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing. Bill Bannerman is executive producing.

Cuoco is repped by SDB Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush Kaller & Gellman.

