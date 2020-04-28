Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul to Star In Sci-Fi Feature 'Dual'
Karen Gillan is set to lead the cast of sci-fi thriller Dual, with Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale, Martha Kelly and Jesse Eisenberg also set to appear in the movie.
The movie from Riley Stearns (The Art of Self Defense) will follow a terminally ill woman (Gillan) who opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone (also played by Gillan) decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death.
Heat Vision breakdown
Stearns wrote the script and will produce alongside XYZ Films.
XYZ will handle global sales and co-represent the U.S. with CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group. The project, which is hoping to shoot this summer, is expected to be for sale at the agency-led virtual Cannes market.
Gillan, repped by UTA, the U.K.'s Troika and Jackoway Austen, was most recently seen in the Jumanji sequel, Welcome to the Jungle, and recently made her feature directorial debut with The Party's Just Beginning. She will next be seen in spy thriller Gunpowder Milkshake.
Paul can currently be seen in the third season of HBO series Westworld. He is repped by UTA and Viewpoint.
Eisenberg, repped by CAA, Viewpoint and Felker Toczek, worked with Stearns on The Art of Self Defense, and currently can be seen in Vivarium and also World War II drama Resistance.
Koale, whose credits include Hawaii Five-0, is repped by CAA and Red11 Management. Kelly, who was recently seen in Marriage Story, is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Stearns is repped at CAA and Grandview.
- Mia Galuppo
- mia.galuppo@thr.com
- @miagaluppo
