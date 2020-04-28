Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul to Star In Sci-Fi Feature 'Dual'

Stearns wrote the script and will produce alongside XYZ Films.

XYZ will handle global sales and co-represent the U.S. with CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group. The project, which is hoping to shoot this summer, is expected to be for sale at the agency-led virtual Cannes market.

Gillan, repped by UTA, the U.K.'s Troika and Jackoway Austen, was most recently seen in the Jumanji sequel, Welcome to the Jungle, and recently made her feature directorial debut with The Party's Just Beginning. She will next be seen in spy thriller Gunpowder Milkshake.

Paul can currently be seen in the third season of HBO series Westworld. He is repped by UTA and Viewpoint.

Eisenberg, repped by CAA, Viewpoint and Felker Toczek, worked with Stearns on The Art of Self Defense, and currently can be seen in Vivarium and also World War II drama Resistance.

Koale, whose credits include Hawaii Five-0, is repped by CAA and Red11 Management. Kelly, who was recently seen in Marriage Story, is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Stearns is repped at CAA and Grandview.