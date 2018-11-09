Katherine Langford Joins Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' (Exclusive)

Production is already underway on the film that Daniel Craig toplines as a detective tasked with solving a modern-day whodunit.

13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford is joining the A-list call sheet for Rian Johnson's murder mystery Knives Out.

She joins a cast that includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas.

Production is already underway on the film that Craig will topline as a detective tasked with solving a modern-day whodunit murder mystery.

Details on who Langoford would play were not revealed.

Media Rights Capital, the company behind such films as Baby Driver and the upcoming Mortal Engines, is producing and financing Knives Out, which is said to hearken back to the more singular vision of Johnson’s movies such as Brick and Looper.

Langford broke out as the star of Netflix's teen drama 13 Reasons Why. Her career has been on an upswing since and the actress, who also co-starred in the well received teen romance Love, Simon, recently nabbed a part in the fourth Avengers movie. Next year, she will star in Cursed, another Netflix series, this one a re-imagining of the King Arthur legend and co-created by comics legend Frank Miller.

