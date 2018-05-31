Kaya Scodelario in Talks to Star in Paramount Horror Thriller 'Crawl' (Exclusive)

Alexandre Aja, who directed 'Horns' and 'Piranha 3D,' is helming this scary movie.

Kaya Scodelario, one of the stars of the Maze Runner movies, is in negotiations to star in Crawl, the low-budget horror movie Alexandre Aja is directing for Paramount.

Sam Raimi, the horror maestro behind the Evil Dead and Spider-Man movies, is producing with Craig J. Flores (Fathers and Daughters, 300: Rise of an Empire).

Scodelario will play a young woman who, while struggling to save her father during a Category 5 hurricane, finds herself trapped inside a flooding house and fighting for her life against Florida's most savage and feared predators.

Aja, the helmer behind Horns and Piranha 3D, wrote the most recent draft of the script, which was initially penned as a spec by Shawn and Michael Rasmussen.

Scodelario appeared in all three Maze Runner movies, Fox's YA franchise based on the James Dashner books. She was also one of the leads of last year's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The British actress is repped by CAA, the Curtis Brown Group, and Bloom Hergott.