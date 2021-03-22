Keanu Reeves Comic 'BRZRKR' to Become Movie, Anime Series for Netflix

Reeves will star in both projects as well as produce. Also producing are Ross Richie and Stephen Christy for Boom! Studios along with Stephen Hamel of Company Films.

Per Netflix and Boom!, BRZRKR is a "brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as 'B' is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence … and how to end it."

The feature will adapt the comic, which is intended to run for 12 issues, while the anime will explore different elements of the BRZRKR universe.

Reeves created the concept and the story, working with artist Ron Garney and Eisner-nominated comics author Matt Kindt, who has previously written titles for Marvel, DC and Valiant and who was behind the creator-owned comic Mind MGMT.

The comic generated a lot of interest before its March 3 launch and according to Boom! has sold over 615,000 copies, a whopper of a number for an indie publisher.

Netflix is taking a multimedium approach to its titles as it seeks to build out cinematic universes and its IP libraries. Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, for example, is getting a prequel and an anime, both in production even before the zombie thriller has been released. In another example, post-apocalyptic thriller Birdbox is getting a Spanish-language spinoff, with more local-language projects being mulled.

Boom! has a TV and animated first-look deal with Netflix, signed in April 2020. Adam Yoelin of Boom! will exec produce.

Reeves last year shot The Matrix 4, which now has a Dec. 22, 2021, release date. Up next for the actor is production on John Wick 4, due to begin this spring. He is repped by WME, Sugar23 and Ziffren Brittenham.