'What/If' Actor Keith Powers Joins Chris Pratt in Skydance's 'Ghost Draft' (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
Chris McKay, who directed The Lego Batman Movie, is helming the sci-fi time travel thriller.
Keith Powers, who is coming off starring opposite Renee Zellweger in the limited series What/If, has joined Chris Pratt in Ghost Draft, a sci-fi thriller from Skydance and Paramount.

Chris McKay, who directed The Lego Batman Movie, is helming the pic, which in the throes of casting and already has Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Theo Von on the call sheet.

The script, with drafts by Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque, tells of a future where humanity is losing a war against aliens. To turn the tide, scientists draft soldiers from the past to fight the war.

Character details are being kept under wraps though it known that Powers is playing a military commander.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Adam Kolbrenner and David Goyer are producing. Rob Cowan is executive producing. Samantha Nisenboim will co-produce.

Draft begins shooting in September in locales such as Atlanta and Iceland.

In addition to What/If, Powers was one of the leads on the Bella Thorne Hollywood drama Famous in Love that aired on Freeform.

He is repped by Paradigm, Megan Silverman Management and Stone Genow.

