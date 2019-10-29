Kelly Marie Tran Joins Voice Cast of 'Croods' Sequel (Exclusive)
Kelly Marie Tran is going from a galaxy far far away to the Cro-Magnon age. The Star Wars actor is joining the voice cast of DreamWorks' The Croods 2, the follow-up to the 2013 animated film about a caveman family. The first installment was nominated for the Oscar for best animated feature.
In the sequel, the Croods will face their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another family, The Bettermans.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Tran will play Dawn, the only child of the Bettermans. Due to her strict, overprotective parents (voiced by Leslie Mann and Peter Dinklage), she’s never been allowed to venture beyond the safety of their protective wall. As an awkward, sheltered girl, Dawn is overjoyed to meet fellow teenagers for the first time. Through Eep’s (Emma Stone) encouragement and a journey with the Croods, Dawn embraces her wild side and finally finds her voice and the courage to be herself.
Returning cast for the animated feature includes Nicolas Cage, Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman and Clark Duke. Joel Crawford directed the feature, with Mark Swift producing.
"From the moment Kelly stepped behind the mic, we knew we had found our Dawn Betterman. She brings the perfect mix of quirkiness and heart to the role and is a perfect addition to our incredible cast," said Crawford.
Croods 2 will hit theaters Dec. 23, 2020.
Tran will next be in theaters with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, reprising her role as Rose Tico. Her other credits include Facebook Watch series Sorry for Your Loss, which premiered its second season earlier this month. She is repped by CAA and Stone Genow.
