Kenan Thompson, Rosie Perez Join 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' Movie (Exclusive)

Saturday Night Live stalwart Kenan Thompson, Rosie Perez and David Alan Grier are joining Paramount's Clifford the Big Red Dog movie.

Walt Becker is directing the project, which is set to begin shooting next month in New York and is being produced by Jordan Kerner and Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese.

Norman Bridwell's Clifford books follow the misadventures of the titular giant red dog and his owner, a girl named Emily Elizabeth.

The movie will see Emily (Big Little Lies' Darby Camp), who is struggling to fit in at home and at school, discover a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend. When Clifford magically undergoes one heck of a growth spurt and attracts the attention of a genetics company, Emily and her Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City.

John Cleese, Sienna Guillory and newcomer Izaac Wang recently joined the cast, which also includes Keith Ewell, Bear Allen Blaine and Hunger Games actress Lynn Cohen.

The film's script was penned by the writing team Jay Scherick and David Ronn, along with Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin.

Thompson, who just wrapped up his 16th season on SNL, will star in the single-camera series The Kenan Show, which received a series order from NBC. He is repped by UTA and Del Shaw.

Perez, who is repped by Innovative Artists, Silver Lining and Meyers & Downs, will next be in theaters with Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die and is starring in Warner Bros.' upcoming DC feature Birds of Prey, playing Renee Montoya.

Grier was most recently seen on the Fox series The Cool Kids and is set for the Netflix feature Coffee & Kareem, starring Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms. He is repped by Innovative Artists, Activist Artists Management and Ziffren Brittenham.