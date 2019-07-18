Kevin Bacon, Adam Scott, Billy Eichner, Don Cheadle and More Audition to Play Indiana Jones on 'Conan'

He concluded the audition by striking a confident pose before he showed off his skills with a leather whip.

Eichner was the next actor to try out for the role. "They're remaking Indiana Jones? Why?" the actor asked after he got dressed in the character's iconic costume. "Is he gonna be bi now? Is it woke?"

"Leave me alone. I don't like fast women," recited Eichner with a monotonous tone before he added, "I don't like women."

Sam Richardson shared some creative thoughts during his audition. He suggested that the character loves snakes before the actor was shown with a number of plastic snakes hanging off of his shoulders. Richardson also offered to do his best Chinese accent, though the tape cut off before he began his impression.

Scott was the next actor to audition and struggled to pull the perfect amount of sand out of a bag. When the casting director told Scott that he didn't have to get the exact amount of sand, Scott responded, "I don't know about you, but I don't want a boulder rolling in here and killing all of us, so if you don't mind, I'm gonna take a little more time with this."

Seth Green was next and got friendly with a fake snake. The actor pretended to play the snake and announced, "Seth is the only guy for the role."

Tig Notaro also played the role with a monotonous tone as she acknowledged that a boulder was rolling toward her. She then moved over to the side and said, "I was wondering why he didn't just step out of the way."

Bacon introduced himself as "Mr. Kevin Sedgwick" and shared his height before he got into character. He then played Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon to explain his relationship to previous Indiana Jones movies. "I was in Animal House with Karen Allen, who was in Raiders of the Lost Ark," he said, concluding that he was two degrees of separation from Indiana Jones.

"I was in Murder in the First with William H. Macy. William H. Macy was in Air Force One with Harrison Ford — the Harrison Ford, who is Indiana Jones, so that's three. I can do this all day," said Bacon.

Middleditch returned to audition for a sidekick character that he had been working on. The actor instructed the camera to zoom in on his wide-eyed expression as he declared, "What the heck!"

Don Cheadle, who introduced himself as Dan, also showed up to audition. After a casting director shared that she thought his name was Don, he responded, "Everybody thinks something, and then they get corrected." Cheadle also offered the creative suggestion that the character have lasers shoot out of his chest and demonstrated the idea with sound effects.

He then gave his interpretation of the boulder by rolling his body around while standing up. "Giant boulder, that's my name," he sang.

Ford previously spoke about how he wants to be the last actor to portray Indiana Jones. During an appearance on NBC's Today in May 2019, he was asked who should be the next actor to play the role. "Nobody! Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones," said Ford. "When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy."

