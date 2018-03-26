Kevin Bacon, David Koepp Tackle 'You Should Have Left' for Blumhouse (Exclusive)

Kevin Bacon and David Koepp are teaming up with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions to adapt You Should Have Left, based on the novel by the same name.

Bacon will star and produce with Blum. Koepp wrote the script and will direct the feature, which is eyeing a production start later this year.

The book, by German author Daniel Kehlmann, tells of a screenwriter who holes up in a remote house in the Alps with his wife and daughter so he can work on a sequel to his big hit. But in shades of The Shining, the classic Stephen King novel that was adapted into a film by Stanley Kubrick, the writer slowly begins to lose his marbles.

The book, which was published in 2017, is written in the first-person and was praised for its mind-bending and hall-of-mirrors scares.

In Bacon and Keopp's take, the story will jettison the screenwriting occupation and instead focus on telling the unsettling tale of a wealthy man with a younger wife and a six-year-old child. Mistrust and suspicion characterize their marriage while they are in a remote location that may or may not be obeying all the physical laws of the universe.

Bacon discovered the novel and brought it to Koepp, who directed him in the 1999 supernatural thriller Stir of Echoes. The two optioned the book together, with Koepp writing the script on spec. Blumhouse picked up the project in a competitive environment.

Koepp, repped by CAA and David Fox of Myman, Greenspan, is the veteran screenwriter who counts Jurassic Park, Spider-Man and Panic Room among his credits. In addition to Echoes, his directing credits include thriller The Trigger Effect and Secret Window.

Bacon’s recent credits include starring in Cop Car, the indie from Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts, as well as appearances in Black Mass and Patriot’s Day. He recently starred in the Amazon Studios series I Love Dick and wrapped a pilot for a TV version of cult classic Tremors, which Blumhouse is producing for Syfy. He is repped by MGMT and attorney Fred Gaines

Blumhouse had a banner year in 2017 with the Oscar-winning Get Out as well as Split and Happy Death Day, all opening number one at the box office and becoming hugely profitable.

The company’s latest, Truth or Dare, will be released April 13 while its sci-fi thriller Upgrade — whichwon the SXSW audience award in the Midnighter’s section — will be out June 1.